Improving care for new mums at BHRUT during the pandemic

Consultant Ziena Abdullah.

New mums at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) are set to benefit after medical student Gregory Yates won a scholarship.

Medical student Gregory Yates.

Gregory spent a month completing an obstetrics and gynaecology placement at BHRUT and said he learned so much working alongside consultant Ziena Abdullah that he asked her to apply to work on the Rod Flower Vacation Scholarship with him.

Ziena set a project, based on post-natal contraception, for Gregory to work on.

She said: “Many women don’t realise that they are extremely fertile around three weeks after giving birth, which means many end up unintentionally pregnant again straight away.

“Previously, they would have a check-up with their GP two weeks after giving birth and would be given contraception, or they could visit a sexual health clinic. In the light of the pandemic, GP appointments are often difficult to come by and there can be a reduced service at clinics. So we want to use this project as an opportunity to empower women to make informed choices by giving them contraception to take home before they are discharged after giving birth.”

Over the summer, Gregory has been busy working on information leaflets, creating two which will be translated into other languages. He’s also been keeping Ziena regularly updated on his progress.

He said: “It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Ziena on this project. It’s really important work, especially in light of Covid-19.

“The quality of education that I received at BHRUT was amazing, and I am pleased to be able to give back to the trust.”