Search

Advanced search

Improving care for new mums at BHRUT during the pandemic

PUBLISHED: 14:57 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 10 September 2020

Consultant Ziena Abdullah. Picture: BHRUT

Consultant Ziena Abdullah. Picture: BHRUT

BHRUT

New mums at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) are set to benefit after medical student Gregory Yates won a scholarship.

Medical student Gregory Yates. Picture: BHRUTMedical student Gregory Yates. Picture: BHRUT

Gregory spent a month completing an obstetrics and gynaecology placement at BHRUT and said he learned so much working alongside consultant Ziena Abdullah that he asked her to apply to work on the Rod Flower Vacation Scholarship with him.

Ziena set a project, based on post-natal contraception, for Gregory to work on.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “Many women don’t realise that they are extremely fertile around three weeks after giving birth, which means many end up unintentionally pregnant again straight away.

“Previously, they would have a check-up with their GP two weeks after giving birth and would be given contraception, or they could visit a sexual health clinic. In the light of the pandemic, GP appointments are often difficult to come by and there can be a reduced service at clinics. So we want to use this project as an opportunity to empower women to make informed choices by giving them contraception to take home before they are discharged after giving birth.”

Over the summer, Gregory has been busy working on information leaflets, creating two which will be translated into other languages. He’s also been keeping Ziena regularly updated on his progress.

He said: “It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Ziena on this project. It’s really important work, especially in light of Covid-19.

“The quality of education that I received at BHRUT was amazing, and I am pleased to be able to give back to the trust.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cancer patient removed from Queen’s Hospital A&E by security guards

Queen's Hospital has launched an investigation after terminally ill cancer patient Maurice Stockland (right) was told he needed to be admitted for treatment, but then asked to leave by security guards.

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation

The cause of a fire which occurred on Gerpins Lane in Upminster last night (September 6th) remains under investigation. Picture: Ken Mears

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cancer patient removed from Queen’s Hospital A&E by security guards

Queen's Hospital has launched an investigation after terminally ill cancer patient Maurice Stockland (right) was told he needed to be admitted for treatment, but then asked to leave by security guards.

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation

The cause of a fire which occurred on Gerpins Lane in Upminster last night (September 6th) remains under investigation. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford assistant boss Mead full of praise for latest squad additions

Romford celebrate their third goal during Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020

Greyhound Racing Tips: All the best bets ahead of the semi-finals of the Coral Romford Puppy Cup

Romford Greyhound Stadium is reopening to the public for the first time since March. Picture: Romford Greyhound Stadium

Havering AC set five club records at London Club Relays and Hurdles event

Havering AC relay under-17s team with coach Rachel Kerr (Pic: Nicole Blanc)

Improving care for new mums at BHRUT during the pandemic

Consultant Ziena Abdullah. Picture: BHRUT

First Step: Affected families speak out on the closure of Hornchurch charity’s education service

Eddie made amazing progress in his six months with the service, and his mum is gravely concerned about a lack of suitable alternatives in the borough. Picture: Linsey Worgan