Art goes on display for Romford light festival
- Credit: Carrie Kendall
A light and illusion festival is bidding to "dazzle" Havering residents.
That's according to its director Natalie Bays from The No Collective, a creative network which is managing the event called The Illusionarium.
It is running in Romford until November 7 and sees installations across the town centre.
Locations hosting artworks include Mercury Shopping Centre, St Edward's Church in Market Place and Romford Station.
Natalie said: "We wanted to dazzle residents from Havering and east London with the power of making and seeing evocative artwork."
A national open call was organised for artists and creators to submit proposals for the festival and the works were chosen by residents, businesses and partners.
Other activities taking place include pumpkin carving and creative workshops.
The festival has been developed in partnership with Havering Changing and Romford Business Improvement District (BID).
BID director Julie Frost said: "A vibrant and successful town centre is as much about the experience of the place as it is about the particular consumer offer."
For more on where to find exhibits, visit illusionarium.co.uk.