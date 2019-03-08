Karate club raises £2,000 for Help for Heroes at special memorial event for former instructor

The Shuren Ryu Ju-Jitsu Kenpo Jutso Karate club raised £2,000 for Help 4 Heroes at the weekend. Picture: Sandra Rowse COPYRIGHT S E ROWSE

A martial arts school working across Romford, Ilford and Dagenham has raised nearly £2,000 for Help for Heroes, a charity supporting wounded servicemen and women.

About 30 gathered on Saturday, May 11 for the fundraiser put on by the Shuren Ryu Ju-Jitsu Kenpo Jutso Karate club - which runs sessions at St Edward's Primary School in Romford and Robert Clack secondary school in Rush Green, and chief instructor Keith Moughton.

The 65-year-old from Ilford said this event, which honoured the legacy of his late instructor Martin Rogers, has been in the works since last September.

Those who knew Mr Rogers were invited to the six-hour workshop at the Robert Clack School Leisure Centre to train and learn.

"We decided to all get together and just train," Keith said.

The £1,800 was generated through sponsorships, donations and a raffle. Money was donated to Help for Heroes to honour Mr Rogers' service in the armed forces.

"It was our way of coming together and saying, 'Thank you, Martin,'" he said.