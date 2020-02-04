Ilford bricklayer wins national competition hosted by Havering College
PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 February 2020
Archant
An Ilford bricklayer was the winner of this year's Best in London Brick Competition at Havering College's Rainham campus.
Havering College in New Road hosted the UK-wide competition on Monday, February 3 which saw bricklayers compete to build a detailed structure from a bespoke diagram within a six-hour timeframe.
Ilford contestant Alfred Thompson, who is employed by Swift Brickwork Contractors, was the top winner of the event which is sponsored by building products manufacturer, Forterra.
You may also want to watch:
The judges, Paul Eaglestone, contracts manager at Stak Construction, and Dean Degun, senior project manager at Swift, commented on the hard task they had in choosing a winner.
Dean said: "There was such good quality on display here today, some lovely workmanship.
"I'd have every single one of the competitors working for me on my team."
Bob Noseda, Havering Colleges' sector skills adviser, added: "Many of our bricklaying students came along to watch the experts in action, which we hope will motivate and inspire them - who knows, some may even compete in years to come."