News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Windrush scandal: MPs react to Home Affairs Committee report

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:23 PM November 24, 2021
The Home Office has held or attended more than 25 Windrush engagement events across the country sinc

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry and Dagenham and Rainham Jon Cruddas MP have reacted to the Home Affairs Committee's Windrush Compensation Scheme report. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

East London MPs have condemned the Home Office's handling of the Windrush scandal following a damning report.

The Windrush Compensation Scheme was set up in 2019 after it emerged that, despite living and working in the UK for decades, many of the Windrush generation were detained or deported.

The Home Affairs Committee announced today (November 24) that "the vast majority of people who applied for compensation have yet to receive a penny".

As of September, only 20 per cent of the estimated 15,000 eligible claimants had applied to the scheme and just 5pc had received compensation.

The report showed 23 people have died "before they received any compensation for the hardship they endured at the hands of the Home Office".

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry called the findings a "disgrace", saying: “The Windrush generation have made an immeasurable contribution to our nation and this latest news heaps insult on top of injustice.

“It’s time for the Windrush Compensation Scheme to be placed under a new independent body to put an end to the Government’s continual failings of all those who’ve already suffered so much, and give them what they so rightly deserve.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Fish fair gives taster of new shopping centre at former Romford Debenhams
  2. 2 ‘No place for hate in Havering’: Protests by far-right group outside Aklu Plaza condemned
  3. 3 Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex
  1. 4 Photos: Thousands attend Romford Christmas lights switch-on
  2. 5 Gallows Corner flyover could be shut without government support, TfL warns
  3. 6 Covid-19: How Havering's current figures compare to November 2020 lockdown
  4. 7 MP's free trip to Mediterranean tax haven was to 'strengthen relations'
  5. 8 Police officer praises 'top end' sentence for repeat Harold Hill shoplifter
  6. 9 Traffic measure at Hornchurch junction ending 'with immediate effect'
  7. 10 Overground suspended due to broken down train at Romford

The committee's report found a "litany of flaws" in the design and operation of the scheme including an "excessive burden on claimants to provide documentary evidence of losses, long delays in processing, poor communication and inadequate staffing". 

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas said: "This is a damning indictment of the government's disgraceful handling of how so many from the Windrush generation have been mistreated.

"People who came to Britain who contributed so much to our economy and who enriched our society have been treated callously.

"When belatedly this is acknowledged by the government we now discover just a tiny number of those people have been offered the compensation promised.

"We can have no faith in the current Home Office to competently and decently put right the terrible wrongs done."

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

London Live
UK Government
Rainham News
Dagenham News
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cleo Caldicott in Beam Park, Rainham

Investigations | Special Report

Beam Park: 'We were sold a dream that's not going to happen'

Charles Thomson and Ben Lynch

Logo Icon
Redden Court School. Picture: Ken Mears

Education News

School could be 'outstanding' at next inspection, says Ofsted

Daniel Gayne

person
Gulcan Pelut and Mandeep Kaur Walia

London Live | Review

Captain Tom Hornchurch: 'Perfect place for a girls night out'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council

Extra parking spaces made permanent in Hornchurch town centre

Daniel Gayne

person