Upminster nursery holds belated birthday party to celebrate five years

Dizzy Denyse and nursery practitioner Angela with children from Little Adventurers at Monday's fifth birthday celebration. Picture: Chris Ford Archant

The Little Adventurers Nursery in Upminster has held a belated birthday celebration complete with balloons, cake and ice cream.

Little Adventurers nursery children getting ice cream from a Piccadilly Whip van which made a special visit as a birthday treat for the facility. The nursery remained open for keyworker children during lockdown; the majority are now back as restrictions continue to ease. Picture: Chris Ford Little Adventurers nursery children getting ice cream from a Piccadilly Whip van which made a special visit as a birthday treat for the facility. The nursery remained open for keyworker children during lockdown; the majority are now back as restrictions continue to ease. Picture: Chris Ford

On Monday, July 6, the nursery — which remained open to keyworker children during lockdown — celebrated its fifth birthday with a visit from a classic Piccadilly Whip ice cream van.

Lockdown meant the nursery was unable to celebrate its actual birthday on April 5, but business development manager Chris Ford explained it simply had to mark the special occasion, saying: “We just couldn’t let this special milestone pass us by unnoticed.

“We are all so, so proud of our wonderful nursery team and all that we have achieved over the past five years together.”

The celebration was also the perfect time to reflect on a lockdown period in which the nursery stayed open.

Staff from Upminster's Little Adventurers nursery at Monday's celebration, held to celebrate its fifth birthday. Picture: Chris Ford Staff from Upminster's Little Adventurers nursery at Monday's celebration, held to celebrate its fifth birthday. Picture: Chris Ford

According to nursery director Lee Stimpson, this was important to “support those working on the frontline and those key workers holding the country together”.

Lee added: “I knew it was the right thing to do and that was important to me.

“Key workers needed childcare to carry out their roles and whilst it was a difficult period for our nursery, I want to praise our staff team who rose to the challenge and continued to provide a safe and caring nursery environment for children throughout lockdown.”

With lockdown continuing to ease, the majority of children were able to enjoy this one-off sugary treat in social bubbles.

The children have returned to a nursery boasting some changes; the newly-completed garden room project has created a welcoming space, alongside providing a more open environment for working in bubbles.

Despite certain “operational challenges”, nursery manager Ginny Andreas says that hard work during lockdown has allowed the children to make “a smooth transition” back into nursery life.

Staff are delighted to have the children back so that they can continue to provide the top-notch care which has earned the facility numerous awards in its relatively brief lifetime.

No doubt lockdown has proven challenging, but as the dust settles on an ice-cream filled celebration, the next five years look bright.