Romford school receives donated defibrillator and training thanks to family of 18-year-old who died from cardiac arrest

A family whose daughter died from a cardiac arrest five years ago, has donated a defibrillator to a primary school to potentially help save the lives of others.

Hylands Primary School, Granger Way, Romford, was delighted to receive a defibrillator on Monday, June 3, from the family and friends of 18-year-old Rachel Kiely-Cohen who died in 2014.

Since her death, the family has supported national cardiac charity Sads UK and its Big Shock campaign to try and get defibrillators in all schools.

After tirelessly fundraising, they were able to raise enough money to donate a defibrillator to the Romford school.

Administration assistant at Hylands Primary School Caroline Collins said: "We have been looking at getting one [a defibrillator] for some time now but it's not always easy because they cost a bit.

"We were planning on doing some fundraising but we saw the charity put a message on their Facebook page about Rachel's family donating money for a defibrillator to be given to a school and we were lucky enough to get it."

As well as the defibrillator itself, the charity organised for training to be given to staff members at the school this week to help ensure people know how to use it if ever necessary.

Caroline said: "The training was absolutely brilliant.

"We had 11 members of staff taking part and all felt confident about using it once we were taught.

"We were given a bit training on CPR which we already know but it was good to have a refresher!"

Founder of Sads UK Anne Jolly MBE said: "Rachael's family and friends have supported the SADS UK Big Shock Campaign and raised awareness that cardiac arrest can affect a person of any age, even children.

"Through their generosity, their local community has benefitted from having defibrillators, along with lifesaving training.

"We are pleased that Hylands Primary School will benefit from having a defibrillator to restart the heart if there is a cardiac arrest on the premises.

"SADS UK works with schools and highlights the fact that as schools are a major hub in the community, they should have defibrillators in place to save lives."

For more information about the charity, visit here