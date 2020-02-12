Search

Advanced search

Hutton Village care home resident celebrates 104th birthday

PUBLISHED: 10:22 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 12 February 2020

Maud blowing out four candles for her 104th birthday. Picture: Bupa Hutton Village Care Home

Maud blowing out four candles for her 104th birthday. Picture: Bupa Hutton Village Care Home

Bupa Hutton Village Care Home

A former typist celebrated her 104th birthday at the Hutton Village Bupa Care Home in Brentwood.

The centenarian celebrated with family, friends and staff at the home where they enjoyed wine, tea and birthday cake.

The home manager, Sue Green, said: "We all had such a lovely afternoon celebrating, Maud is such a joy to be around.

You may also want to watch:

"We always like to make a big effort for residents' birthdays, particularly when it's such a huge milestone."

Maud spent most of her childhood in Leytonstone, east London, before moving to Tipps Cross in Blackmore.

Maud later got married to husband, George Neicho, who she went on to have two children with. Maud is now a grandmother to two and great-grandmother to three children.

Hutton Village Bupa Care Home welcomes anyone in need of nursing or residential care.

Residents are offered a full programme of regular and seasonal activities, as well as 24-hour access to highly trained medical and care staff.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Romford man jailed for ‘terrifying’ burglary in York Way Estate

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Romford man jailed for ‘terrifying’ burglary in York Way Estate

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hutton Village care home resident celebrates 104th birthday

Maud blowing out four candles for her 104th birthday. Picture: Bupa Hutton Village Care Home

Six fire engines called to Rainham blaze

Six fire engines were called to a blaze in Lambs Lane North, Rainham on Tuesday, February 11. Picture: Ashlie Middleton

Isthmian League: Romford 3 Brentwood 2

Gabriel Adelowo of Romford scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

Revealed: Havering Council paid out more than £270,000 in settlement agreements to former employees last year

FOI data secured by the TaxPayers' Alliance shows how much money local authorities have spent on settlement agreements. Picture: PA Images / Dominic Lipinski.

Havering Sports Council award winners revealed

Havering Sports Award winners (Pic: Jacob Ranson)
Drive 24