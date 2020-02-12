Hutton Village care home resident celebrates 104th birthday

Maud blowing out four candles for her 104th birthday. Picture: Bupa Hutton Village Care Home Bupa Hutton Village Care Home

A former typist celebrated her 104th birthday at the Hutton Village Bupa Care Home in Brentwood.

The centenarian celebrated with family, friends and staff at the home where they enjoyed wine, tea and birthday cake.

The home manager, Sue Green, said: "We all had such a lovely afternoon celebrating, Maud is such a joy to be around.

"We always like to make a big effort for residents' birthdays, particularly when it's such a huge milestone."

Maud spent most of her childhood in Leytonstone, east London, before moving to Tipps Cross in Blackmore.

Maud later got married to husband, George Neicho, who she went on to have two children with. Maud is now a grandmother to two and great-grandmother to three children.

