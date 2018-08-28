Search

Husband and wife who have helped Hornchurch Sea Cadets for more than 40 years between them given long service awards

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 February 2019

Christopher Butcher, and his wife, Denise have been given awards for their long service and commitment to Hornchurch Sea Cadets. Photo: Hornchurch Sea Cadets

Hornchurch Sea Cadets

A husband and wife Hornchurch Sea Cadets who have helped out for more than 40 years between them have received awards for their long service and commitment.

Christopher Butcher, and his wife, Denise received the awards last week, and the couple have been involved with the uniformed youth organistion since their daughter Sarah started in 1996 as a cadet.

Not long after their daughter joined Denise became a member of the committee at the unit, helping to raise funds to keep the cadets going, and a few years later her husband joined too.

Both daughters were involved in the unit as cadets but even after turning 18 and becoming staff, parents Christopher and Denise chose to stay on the committee to continue to support the unit and provide a much needed service to help keep the unit going for the sake of many other young people.

Daughter Sarah Butcher said: “I don’t think people realise how much time and commitment mum and dad have put into the unit over the years.

“Its not something they do lightly and they spend many an evening or weekend giving up their time to help the unit. Mum even uses her annual holiday allowance at work to book time off at weekends when needed to help provide catering facilities for events and competitions that the cadets may take part in.

“This recognition of their service and commitment over the years truly is deserved, I couldn’t think of two better people to be recognised.”

