Hundreds say goodbye to Isla Caton at Upminster funeral
- Credit: Ellie Hoskins
Hundreds turned out to say goodbye to Isla Caton, who died of cancer.
According to mother Nicola, around 800 people came to South Essex Crematorium in Upminster on January 28 to pay their respects to the seven-year-old from Hornchurch.
Isla’s years’ long battle with neuroblastoma has been followed by many on social media, particularly among West Ham United’s fanbase.
She died last Tuesday, January 25.
Her family had invited anyone to attend the funeral park and more than 2,000 followed the private funeral service via video link.
Nicola said the attendance “shows how much Isla was loved”.
“As much as it is a horrific time for us, it has probably been the only thing that has been a bit of light,” she added.
The family have already had Isla’s ashes returned to them and want to have some made into a diamond.
Nicola said she intends to hold a “big celebration of life” in honour of Isla this summer and promised to continue to fight for children with cancer.