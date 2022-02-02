Hundreds say goodbye to Isla Caton at Upminster funeral

The funeral of Isla Caton at South Essex Crematorium - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Hundreds turned out to say goodbye to Isla Caton, who died of cancer.

According to mother Nicola, around 800 people came to South Essex Crematorium in Upminster on January 28 to pay their respects to the seven-year-old from Hornchurch.

Isla Caton's coffin is carried from the hearse. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Family members stand over Isla's coffin before it is taken into South Essex Crematorium. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Isla Caton died aged seven on January 25, 2022. - Credit: Nicola Caton

Isla’s years’ long battle with neuroblastoma has been followed by many on social media, particularly among West Ham United’s fanbase.

She died last Tuesday, January 25.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Attendees pay their respects outside the crematorium. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

During her medical journey, Isla gained a following among supporters of West Ham United. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Isla's mum Nicola invited members of the public to join them at the funeral park to say goodbye to her daughter. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Her family had invited anyone to attend the funeral park and more than 2,000 followed the private funeral service via video link.

Nicola said the attendance “shows how much Isla was loved”.

“As much as it is a horrific time for us, it has probably been the only thing that has been a bit of light,” she added.

The funeral of Isla Caton at South Essex Crematorium - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Mother Nicola said the public attendance showed "how much Isla was loved". - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

A dove is released at the funeral of Isla Caton. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

The family have already had Isla’s ashes returned to them and want to have some made into a diamond.

Nicola said she intends to hold a “big celebration of life” in honour of Isla this summer and promised to continue to fight for children with cancer.