Coronavirus: Hundreds queue at Gallow’s Corner Tesco as social distancing is ignored

Gallow's Corner Tesco Extra had queues stretching back 200m on Mother's Day morning, March 22. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Two weeks later, mass panic buying continues as the possibility of lockdown becomes ever more likely.

Residents report queues of 200 metres and beyond at Gallow’s Corner Tesco Extra on Mother’s Day morning, Sunday March 22.

The government advice is to “avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces” and to keep a distance of two metres between others, in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Supermarkets insist that buying large amounts of groceries is unnecessary, as supplies are not low and not going to dwindle.

By being around lots of people in large queues, you’re putting yourself more at risk of catching the disease and also stopping those who are most vulnerable from getting their essentials.

Tesco and Havering Council have been approached for comment on the situation.