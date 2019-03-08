Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Rainham festival raises hundreds of pounds for Mardyke Community Centre

PUBLISHED: 13:06 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 18 June 2019

Summer festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham. Alison Rush with her cakes.

Summer festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham. Alison Rush with her cakes.

Archant

A family-fun festival raised hundreds of pounds at the weekend, which will go towards a beloved community centre.

Summer festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham. Robin Saundeers.Summer festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham. Robin Saundeers.

From a Britain's Got Talent-style talent show and delicious food, to various creative and fun stalls and a bouncy castle, residents were once again delighted with the festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham, on Saturday, June 15.

You may also want to watch:

The whole day was organised in a bid to raise as much money as possible for the community centre which needs a new water heater and boiler.

A total of around £850 was raised for the cause.

Summer festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham.Summer festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham.

Member of the community centre's committee and councillor, Natasha Summers said: "It was amazing, there was lots to do and everyone seemed to have a good time.

"By holding the festival, not only are we raising money for the community centre, it gives residents a great day out."

Most Read

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Ice hockey: Raiders reveal two more signings for next season

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (pic John Scott)

Most Read

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Ice hockey: Raiders reveal two more signings for next season

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (pic John Scott)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harmer happy to help Essex hammer Hampshire as star turn in a quickfire triumph

Simon Harmer of Essex is congratulated by Ryan ten Doeschate having taken the wicket of Sam Northeast during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th June 2019

Rainham festival raises hundreds of pounds for Mardyke Community Centre

Summer festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham. Alison Rush with her cakes.

Romford’s The Brewery hosts One Great Day of Circus Fun for children’s hospital charity

The Brewery holding a One Great Day Charity fundraiser for the Great Ormond Street Hospital. Rose Tholen.

Accessible Transport for All drop-in event in Romford promotes mobility across east London

The Accessible Transport for All event will be held at the YMCA, Rush Green Road, Romford, on June 21. Picture: TfL

Community-led projects in Havering receive more than £360,000 of National Lottery Funding

Saint Francis Hospice's confidential helpline received more than £300,000 of National Lottery funding. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists