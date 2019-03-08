Rainham festival raises hundreds of pounds for Mardyke Community Centre
PUBLISHED: 13:06 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 18 June 2019
Archant
A family-fun festival raised hundreds of pounds at the weekend, which will go towards a beloved community centre.
From a Britain's Got Talent-style talent show and delicious food, to various creative and fun stalls and a bouncy castle, residents were once again delighted with the festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham, on Saturday, June 15.
You may also want to watch:
The whole day was organised in a bid to raise as much money as possible for the community centre which needs a new water heater and boiler.
A total of around £850 was raised for the cause.
Member of the community centre's committee and councillor, Natasha Summers said: "It was amazing, there was lots to do and everyone seemed to have a good time.
"By holding the festival, not only are we raising money for the community centre, it gives residents a great day out."