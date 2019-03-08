Rainham festival raises hundreds of pounds for Mardyke Community Centre

Summer festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham. Alison Rush with her cakes. Archant

A family-fun festival raised hundreds of pounds at the weekend, which will go towards a beloved community centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Summer festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham. Robin Saundeers. Summer festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham. Robin Saundeers.

From a Britain's Got Talent-style talent show and delicious food, to various creative and fun stalls and a bouncy castle, residents were once again delighted with the festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham, on Saturday, June 15.

You may also want to watch:

The whole day was organised in a bid to raise as much money as possible for the community centre which needs a new water heater and boiler.

A total of around £850 was raised for the cause.

Summer festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham. Summer festival at the Mardyke Community Centre, South Street, Rainham.

Member of the community centre's committee and councillor, Natasha Summers said: "It was amazing, there was lots to do and everyone seemed to have a good time.

"By holding the festival, not only are we raising money for the community centre, it gives residents a great day out."