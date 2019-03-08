Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hundreds attend meeting to discuss plan of action against application to demolish Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 15 March 2019

Residents packed out the Cranham Community Centre this week to discuss a proposal to build on the Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course in Upminster.

Residents packed out the Cranham Community Centre this week to discuss a proposal to build on the Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course in Upminster.

Gillian Ford

Hundreds of residents were keen to express their opposition to a planning application to build on a miniature golf course.

The Upminster and Cranham Residents’ Group organised a public meeting at the Cranham Community Centre, Marlborough Gardens, Upminster, on Monday, to discuss the planning application for the Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course in Upminster.

The site, also known as Upminster Pitch and Putt, is at risk of being demolished after Havering Council’s housing company Mercury Land Holdings submitted an application last week to get rid of the 18-hole course, in order to build 48 homes on the land.

In the documents provided on the council’s website, the design would also include public open space, a children’s play area and highway access.

Councillor John Tyler said: “The people of Cranham and Upminster see this as another attack on the area by the current Conservative administration.

“After voting to remove the free 30 minutes parking in Upminster and Hornchurch, they now want to tear up our historic mini golf course.

“It is a beautiful place and a valuable community asset that should be protected and promoted, rather than being dug up and built over.”

During the meeting, councillors discussed with residents some of the key issues with the application, including the lack of public consultation, change of use and loss of public open space, loss of wildlife habitats and a lack of consideration for the history and character of the area.

In a bid to stop the proposal from going ahead, councillors are encouraging residents to  send in individual letters and submit their objections to the demolition of the golf course online.

Councillor Gillian Ford added: “The meeting went very well, it was very constructive with residents asking relevant questions.

“We will be calling in this application so that it has to be heard by the overview and scrutiny committee board.”

To see the Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course planning application and to submit your comments, visit here

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Thousands expected to attend vigil in memory of Jodie Chesney tonight

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Thousands expected to attend vigil in memory of Jodie Chesney tonight

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham boss Beard plays down favorites tag ahead of FA Cup clash with Villans

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford’s unbeaten women secure promotion in style as captain Earnshaw leads way

Chelmsford HC Ladies 5th XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Chelmer Park on 9th March 2019

Urchins Stimson confident ahead of Scholars challenge

Hornchurch players huddle (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Coach Pitchley hoping young Raiders get warm send-off in final home fixture of season

Ben Pitchley issues instructions on the Raiders bench
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists