Video: Huge fire at Rainham business park
PUBLISHED: 11:38 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 12 May 2020
Amar Raithatha
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a business park in New Road, Rainham.
A range of single storey industrial units at Suttons Business Park were damaged. One shipping container and a flat bed tow truck were also destroyed but there were no reports of any injuries.
Crews removed four gas cylinders and cooled them to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.
London Fire Brigade said its 999 control officers took 17 calls about the fire.
Firefighters were called at 4.22pm yesterday (March 11) and the fire was under control by 5.21pm.
Crews from Harold Hill, Dagenham, Barking, Ilford, Hornchurch and East Ham fire stations attended the scene.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
