Planning for your next home improvement? Start with the conservatory

PUBLISHED: 10:58 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 23 April 2020

Visit kenrhodes.co.uk to use their online services to help you plan your next home improvement from the safety of your house. Picture: Getty Images

Visit kenrhodes.co.uk to use their online services to help you plan your next home improvement from the safety of your house. Picture: Getty Images

Wavebreakmedia

Breathe new life into your home and increase your property’s value, without leaving your sofa.

Now is a good time to check the health of your windows and see if you should update your double glazing. Picture: Getty Images

Lockdown is the perfect time to do your research, shop around and put all the plans into place for your next home improvement.

Business owner Ken Rhodes answers your questions about arranging work on your home during COVID-19.

Get an online quote for your new conservatory to help you find the best deal and stick to your budget. Picture: Getty Images

Q: Can I have work done on my home during the lockdown?

Where work is not essential you should prevent anyone from entering your home.

Find out if your installer can offer their services from a distance or if you can speak to them online or over the phone.

Q: What if I’m in the middle of a renovation project – can work continue or will it be delayed?

I’d recommend getting in touch with your contractor to find out if they need to arrange a later completion date or put other measures in place to ensure the safety of you and your family.

We won’t be undertaking any new projects for the time being, but we can help you plan for a future one and give you an estimate of what your new home improvement may cost.

Q: Why is now a good time to start planning my next home improvement project?

As we adjust to life at home, it’s important to find things to do to keep you occupied, boost your mood and stave off boredom.

Why not spend your time productively, ticking off jobs around the home that you’ve been putting off?

Check the health of your windows, if they’re old or you’re experiencing a problem with condensation then it may be worth replacing them.

There’s a feature on our website which allows you to pick the design and colour of your new windows and send us the size you’re looking for. We’ll use this information to estimate what it will cost to upgrade your double glazing.

Q: What will I need to consider if I want to build a new conservatory?

Step one is deciding what style of conservatory you’d like. Look online and explore what choices are available.

An Edwardian or Victorian style conservatory works well for traditional properties. For new build or open-plan homes, an orangery will add to the light, airy feel of your house.

Consider what size conservatory you’d like – this will depend a lot on the amount of space you have in your garden and what you plan to use your extension for.

Then pick what features you’d like your new conservatory to include. Installing a glass roof or fitting a bi-fold door will help you create a seamless transition between your garden and home.

A solid roof system and a partial brick wall will help you create a room that can adapt to your family’s needs. If you’re still not sure you can explore our gallery for more design ideas.

Q: How can I get in touch?

Visit our website to get an online quote for your conservatory, without us needing to visit your home. This will help you find the best deal and stick to your budget.

If you already have a conservatory, send us some images of it along with a description of the work you want to be done. Alternatively, we can use google maps and street view to digitally explore your home.

We’ll look at your existing windows and doors to help gather measurements to provide you with an accurate quote.

We’re using Zoom, WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams to keep up with our clients. We can discuss your project in detail and give you a virtual demonstration of our window systems and conservatory models.

The Ken Rhodes Group is a double-glazing specialist that has traded in Romford for over 35 years. It fits new doors, windows, conservatories and offers roofline repairs to help keep your home in tip-top condition.

Call 01708 227777 or email sales@kenrhodes.co.uk if you have any questions. Visit kenrhodes.co.uk to get a free online quote.

Drive 24