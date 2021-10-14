Government allocates millions of pounds to help people through winter - how much did your area receive?

Published: 5:09 PM October 14, 2021

East London boroughs have been given millions of pounds from a government fund to help people pay for essentials over the winter months.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced the allocations from the £500m Household Support Fund, which was announced earlier this month.

Newham received £3,339,194.75 - the largest allocation of all London boroughs.

Tower Hamlets was given the third most, with £2,996,279.40.

Barking and Dagenham was allocated £2,162,051.52, Redbridge received £1,965,979.20 and Havering was given £1,648,150.98.

London was allocated a total of £67.87m from the fund.

The money will be distributed by councils to households in their communities in need of some additional help with the cost of daily essentials, such as food, clothing and utilities.

Minister for welfare delivery, David Rutley, said: “This funding is there to support those most in need by providing extra help over winter.

“By working through local councils, we can make sure the vulnerable people in our communities get this vital support.”

This comes as this newspaper launched a There With You This Winter campaign, to stand in solidarity with our communities as the nights draw in and the cost of living increases.