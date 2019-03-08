How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Voter turnout in Havering for the European Elections 2019 was 37pc. Picture: Rui Vieira PA Wire/PA Images

Havering residents voted overwhelmingly for the Brexit Party in the European Elections with more than 32,000 people voting for the anti-EU party.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#Havering turnout for #EuropeanElection2019 is just over 37%. Counting continues in Hornchurch with result expected @10pm pic.twitter.com/880Y8LelWC — Havering Council (@LBofHavering) May 26, 2019

The European Elections 2019 took on a special significance this year following the 2016 referendum in which Britain voted to leave the EU.

Three years on and the Brexit discussions are still ongoing.

Voter turnout from Havering residents for the previous European Election in 2014 was 43pc, with UKIP winning 34,560 votes (44pc) and the Conservative Party taking second place with 19,590 votes (25pc).

This year, the new Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, took the majority of the votes in Havering with a total of 32,165 votes which amounts to 44.8pc of the vote.

The Liberal Democrats gained the second highest majority in the borough with 8,258 votes which is nearly five times more than they gained in the previous 2014 elections.

Irina Von Wiese, Dinesh Dhamija and Luisa Porritt (Liberal Democrats), Claude Moraes and Sebastian Dance (Labour), Benyamin Habib and Lance Forman (Brexit Party) and Scott Ainslie from the Green Party will now represent London as MEPs.

The Conservatives did poorly overall in the elections with just 9.1pc of the national vote, as opposed to the Brexit Party which won 31.6pc of the national vote.

Ukip has lost all of its seats following the election, despite topping the voting figures in 2014.

Gerard Batten, Ukip leader, lost his seat in London which he had held since 2004.

The former MEP who is orginally from Harold Hill, told Sophy Ridge on Sky News before the election, that if he lost his seat in London it would be "untenable" for him to continue as leader.

He said: "I won't make a decision about what I am going to do until after the European elections because I am getting a lot of people in the party overwhelmingly saying to me, whatever the result is, they want me to continue.

"I will base my decision on the outcome of the European elections and how I feel afterwards."

The regional voting turnout figure for London in the European Elections is 41.3pc, up from 40.1pc in 2014.