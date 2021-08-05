'I'm terrified': Woman calls on council to move her to new accommodation

Published: 10:00 AM August 5, 2021

A woman who said she feels unsafe in the shared Havering Council-run home she lives in has criticised the authority for not moving her to other accommodation.

The woman, to remain anonymous, has lived in a house in multiple occupation (HMO) for a number of years.

She was given a room within the shared property after being classed as homeless.

The resident said she is frequently forced to lock herself in her bedroom because she doesn’t feel safe.

“I’m terrified of being attacked or something really bad happening to me," she said.

“People are always coming and going.

“I just want my own place and to be moved out of here, but they’re (the council) not listening.

“I don’t know what to do anymore.”

A number of people in Havering live in temporary accommodation, and in May a Romford family called on the council to deal with the borough's “housing crisis” after being moved five times.

Government statistics show that more than 95,000 people were in temporary accommodation across England at the end of last year.

A spokesperson for Havering Council said: “We sympathise with her current situation and are working with her to find suitable alternative accommodation.

“We are confident we are doing everything we can to give the support she is entitled to.”