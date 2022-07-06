Proposal to bulldoze Romford shops to make way for 15 homes

The commercial units at 67-71 Victoria Road could be demolished to build 15 flats - Credit: Google Maps

Commercial units could be bulldozed in Romford to make way for a development of 15 homes.

The planning application, which sent by Victoria Road Romford Limited and received by Havering Council on June 15, suggests building the homes at 67-71 Victoria Road by demolishing the existing buildings.

If approved, there would be car and cycle parking, refuse storage, amenity space and 15 flats - eight one-bed, four two-beds and three three-beds.

Plans propose creating a front block on Victoria Road and a rear block next to the railway line, both of four storeys connected by a mid-section at two storeys high.

At the moment the site compromises two commercial units - "a wedding shop and an aquatics shop" - and a large area of car parking to the back.

The site is on a corner plot of a major junction of the A1251 and Victoria Road, with residential properties on Corbridge Mews to the east and a railway line to the back of the site.

The documents say building it would be a “high-quality residential development” and note the existing site is “underutilised, featuring poor quality building with an ill-defined character”.

It says: "In terms of streetscaping and human scale, these conditions to the east and west of the site are extremely diminutive to this corner aspect whilst doing very little to celebrate small area [sic] of public greenery which lies immediately between the site and Mercury Gardens."

Reasons for the redevelopment are stated as optimising the “use of brownfield land, providing high-quality homes in a sustainable location, and contributing to enhancing the character and appearance of the local area”.

A pre-application meeting held by Havering Council on September 29 last year flagged changes that needed to be made for the application to be successful, including a brick on concrete finish rather than the proposed cladding as it is “more reflective of Romford’s history”.

If the plans are granted permission, development works would start in October and end in the same month next year.

A decision should be made by September 26 this year.

View the application using reference P0970.22.