Bid to demolish part of Upminster stable to build three-bed home

Part of an Upminster horse stable yard could be knocked down to make way for a three-bed self-build house.

The application to Havering Council proposes demolishing a barn and two stable blocks to make way for a three-bed self-build detached house and parking at Montrose Warley Road.

According to the documents, over 20 years ago an old stable block was converted to a small bungalow to allow the applicant - named as Mrs T Backman - to live on-site while caring for her horses and late Godmother.

Following the passing of her Godmother the applicant inherited the land alongside her Godmother’s son.

The site is within the Green Belt, but the application said the development would have no “greater impact on the openness of the Green Belt than the existing development".

It also states the series of barns and stables are “old, untidy and in desperate need of repair”, with the new build in keeping with the appearance and character of buildings already on site.

The proposed build would create space for the applicant and her family to live close to a relative who now lives at the site alone and requires a single-level property.

Currently there are no existing parking spaces, but two have been proposed.

If permission is granted, development works would start in November and end in June next year.

A decision is expected to be made by August 3.

View the application using reference P0912.22.