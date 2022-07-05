The site is situated on Station Road, Upminster, and includes the former NatWest building - Credit: Google

Plans to demolish the former NatWest bank and Beresfords estate agent offices in Upminster and build a four-storey commercial-residential development have been given the green light.

Submitted by real estate company Upminster Property Ltd, the application proposes a combination of homes and commercial units for the site on Station Road.

As well as eight homes, which will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom flats, the application also involves the construction of a gym, parking and amenity space at roof level, plus the commercial units on the ground floor.

The approval came with a number of conditions, including a window display for the commercial units to be provided at all times and banning its use as a creche or industrial unit due to poor environmental factors and potential adverse impacts of parking on the road.

It is unclear when demolition work may begin, with the approval also stating no works can take place until certain Contaminated Land reports have been submitted.

The agent working on behalf of Upminster Property Ltd, The JTS Partnership, was contacted for comment.

View the plans using the reference P0472.20.