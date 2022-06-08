Application submitted to bulldoze Upminster bungalow to make way for two five-bed homes

A bungalow at 168 Corbets Tey Road could be torn down to make way for two five-bed homes - Credit: Google Maps

A bungalow in Upminster could be knocked down to make way for two five-bed properties.

The application to build the homes on Corbets Tey Road was received by Havering Council at the end of May.

Plans request permission to demolish the three-bed bungalow to make way for two five-bed detached houses with lofts, off-street parking and private amenity space with bin and cycle storage.

According to the plans, the bungalow is an anomaly on the road where most properties are two-storey detached and semi-detached.

It states: “The oversized plot is currently underused for a single dwelling.

“The development will provide two new family homes to contribute to council housing targets.”

If built, both houses would be three storeys high and benefit from two car parking spaces each, two fewer than what is available on the current site, and a total of four-cycle spaces.

Should permission be granted, building would start in August this year and end in June next year.

A decision is scheduled to be made on July 25.

To view the application, use reference P0867.22.