12 Estates: How is the regeneration programme progressing?
A quick look around Havering will tell you that the 12 Estates programme is starting to take shape.
With almost three-and-a-half years now passed since the £1billion regeneration partnership was announced between the council and Wates Residential, the Recorder has put together a timeline of the programme's progress.
March 13 2018
The £1billion joint venture was announced by Havering Council.
Leader Damian White said: "The 12 Estates regeneration programme in partnership with joint venture partner, Wates Residential, is the largest social housing project in London.
"This £1.2 billion project will see 12 council estates regenerated to provide approximately 3,500 new homes in the borough over the next 12 years."
There has been movement on three of the dozen developments included in that programme: Napier House and New Plymouth House in Rainham, Serena, Solar and Sunrise Court in South Hornchurch and the Waterloo Estate in Romford.
Plans to regenerate the Farnham and Hilldene Estate in Harold Hill, originally included in the flagship partnership, are now to be delivered solely by the council.
Napier House and New Plymouth House
May 13 2019
Havering Council submits plans to build 197 new homes as part of the plans to replace the Napier and New Plymouth House site in Dunedin Road.
July 30 2019
The demolition of the Napier and New Plymouth House sites gets underway.
October 10 2019
The application to build almost 200 new homes is agreed by the council's strategic planning committee.
March 9 2020
The demolition of the old sites is completed.
July 8 2021
A progress visit to the site indicates that construction is on track ahead of an expected finish date of winter 2022.
Solar, Serena and Sunrise Court
September 18 2019
Demolition gets underway at the former Solar, Serena and Sunrise Court site in South Hornchurch.
November 19 2019
Havering Council submits an application to build 175 apartments for a modern retirement village.
June 25 2020
The council's strategic planning committee gives the application the go-ahead.
Havering Council leader Damian White confirmed that the borough's "first retirement village" will be breaking ground in September.
Waterloo Estate
June 11 2020
Plans to build 1,380 homes on the Waterloo Estate in Romford are submitted for consideration.
June 17 2021
The application is given the green light by the council's strategic planning committee following a tight vote.
Of this development, Cllr White said: "Demolition is currently taking place with construction to start in 2022.
"The scheme includes modern, energy efficient homes, open green spaces for play and relaxing, and workspaces to promote flexible ways of living and working."