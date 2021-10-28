Work to begin on final phase of ex-hospital development in Hornchurch

Published: 7:00 AM October 28, 2021

The second phase of work at the St George's Park development will begin soon, according to developer Bellway - Credit: Bellway

Construction is set to start on the second and final phase of the redevelopment of the former St George's Hospital in Hornchurch.

Building work on 162 homes at Bellway London's project off Suttons Lane will "start soon", the developer has confirmed.

A spokesperson said it has sold 142 of the 150 private homes completed in the first phase, with 107 homeowners already moved in.

These include two, three, four and five-bedroom houses as well as one and two-bedroom apartments.

Twenty-seven of the phase two homes have also been bought, according to the developer.

Emma Hamlett, sales director for Bellway London, said more than 90 per cent of buyers were first-time and used the London Help to Buy scheme.

She added: “The fact that the first homes, a selection of apartments, have already been snapped up off plan in the final phase at St George’s Park emphasises the desire for new apartments in Hornchurch.

“We have seen a great deal of interest from people within the Hornchurch area wanting to climb onto the property ladder, many of whom have moved from within just ten miles of the development.

“With construction work set to start on our final phase here, we are already looking forward to welcoming the first residents at the end of next year.”

Emma also felt that being located a mile from Hornchurch tube station made the development a "perfect spot" for commuters.

The second phase will feature one and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom houses, with the project expected to be finished in summer 2023.

Last month, a permanent centre celebrating the history of RAF Hornchurch was opened by air chief marshal Sir Michael Graydon, with the event attended by veterans and dignitaries including MPs and councillors.

Suttons House was gifted by Bellway to Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust for use as the RAF Hornchurch Heritage Centre.

When the move was announced, trust chairman Tony Philpot called it "a dream come true".

He said: "Our aim is now not only to remember the aerodrome but those who served there, this also includes the civilians who worked there and lived near the site."

The airfield was used in both the First and Second World Wars.