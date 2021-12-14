News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Romford woman 'fuming' after council demands Christmas wreath removal

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:37 PM December 14, 2021
Updated: 1:23 PM December 14, 2021
Christmas Wreath

The wreath Susan has been told to remove from her front door - Credit: Susan Fuge

A Romford woman has been told to remove her Christmas wreath after the council deemed it “potentially hazardous”.  

On December 13, Susan Fuge, 62, and her neighbours received an urgent removal of items in communal areas letter from the council.

The notice requested all Christmas wreaths to be removed or tenants could risk a fine.  

Susan, who has lived in her flat in London Road for almost 40 years, said: “It’s absolutely ridiculous that decorations are all of a sudden a fire hazard." 

A Havering Council spokesperson said it is their responsibility to keep communal areas clear for the safety of tenants.   

They added: “While we don't want to be humbugs, decorations such as wreaths, tinsel, lights or doormats could not only be a fire risk but in some cases, could block fire escape routes and hinder the emergency services in the event of a fire.” 

Susan said: “How can it be clutter when it’s on my door?

Most Read

  1. 1 Which London boroughs have the lowest booster vaccine take-up?
  2. 2 'A great family man': Tributes to retired teacher and sportsman
  3. 3 Where to get lateral flow tests in Romford amid online delivery backlog
  1. 4 Romford woman 'fuming' after council demands Christmas wreath removal
  2. 5 Shaun Bailey faces backlash after Christmas party revelation
  3. 6 Collier Row family creates Christmas lights show for children's charity
  4. 7 'One business helping another': Handbag seller's pop-up at Collier Row bar
  5. 8 Review: What did we think of the new Wendy's in Romford?
  6. 9 Two men injured in Brentwood 'disturbance'
  7. 10 Guilty: Offenders from east London convicted or jailed recently

“I am fuming and I just can’t believe it. We have always put up decorations in the communal area as it’s nice for the children.”  

The council’s spokesperson said they “encourage the festive holiday spirit” but safety remains their “highest priority".  


Christmas
Havering Council
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Construction of homes is ongoing at Beam Park

Beam Park

Plans for nearly 900 homes around Beam Park iced

Daniel Gayne

person
Romford M&S staff released a Christmas TikTok video today

Music | Gallery

Meet the M&S Romford workers taking TikTok by storm

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Wendy's

London Live News

Wendy's Romford to open tomorrow

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The proposed development site, viewed from Angel Way.

Planning

Eight-storey housing and retail development proposed for centre of Romford

Daniel Gayne

person