Rom Valley Retail Park and Seedbed Centre (outlined in red) could be home to 860 houses - Credit: Mitheridge

A consultation over the proposed building of 860 homes in Romford has ended, and comments will now be addressed.

Capital management and investment firm Mitheridge asked for views on its plans to develop Rom Valley Retail Park and Seedbed Centre last month.

Its proposal includes 860 houses alongside business, play and public open spaces and a primary school near a different approved development at the former Romford Ice Rink site.

The consultation has now closed and a Mitheridge spokesperson said it will be “considering comments made within the coming weeks”.

Comments were submitted through an online form, received at two public consultations, and sent in via the website, post and email.

The spokesperson added: “We are also having ongoing discussions with local council officers.

“Members of the public can continue to let us know their opinion informally through the 'contact us' section of our website.”

Once all comments have been processed, Mitheridge will address any concerns in its published planning application, they said.

The firm said it will be keeping the website updated with the process of the application.