Carly Skilbeck said the discovery of the gas leak was made when she called out an engineer to install a new cooker - Credit: Carly Skilbeck

A Romford mother-of-three said she “can’t put into words” the stress on her and her family after a gas leak was discovered in their apartment block.

Carly Skilbeck, 41, lives with her two sons and daughter in a two-bedroom flat in Romford on Medora Road.

She said the issue first arose when earlier this month she called a gas engineer to fit a new cooker, due to her electric one breaking.

However, upon testing the gas, she said he told her to call out Cadent, due to finding a large leak.

Ms Skilbeck said she was then told by Cadent that putty had been dangerously pushed into a pipe near her gas meter as a means of capping, possibly as long as 18 months ago.

He proceeded to cut off the gas supply to her flat, advising Ms Skilbeck to call housing association L&Q.

Carly Skilbeck lives with her two sons and daughter in a two-bedroom flat in Romford - Credit: Carly Skilbeck

A spokesperson for L&Q told this paper the property had received its Gas Safety Certificate on March 9 this year following a routine inspection.

L&Q engineers have since been out to visit the flat and the gas is now restored.

On how it felt knowing the gas leak had potentially been ongoing for 18 months, Ms Skilbeck said: "There’s just no urgency. It’s like they don’t care."

The pipe in Carly Skilbeck's Romford home which had been filled with putty - Credit: Carly Skilbeck

The L&Q spokesperson said the company is sorry Ms Skilbeck is not happy with the service she has received so far, and that the "safety of our residents is our number one priority and so we take issues like this very seriously”.

They said the pipes were inspected on August 18, and reported to be posing no danger.

Pipes for a new gas cooker where fitted on August 23, with the usual fee waived.

However, the spokesperson said L&Q was unable to install the cooker provided by Ms Skilbeck as it did not meet its gas safety standards.

L&Q recently committed to fix an intercom at the same block of flats where Ms Skilbeck lives, after a fire broke out and ravaged its electric supply.