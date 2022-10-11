It emerged recently that the developer added 22 flats, rather than the approved 20, to Verve Apartments in Mercury Gardens, Romford - Credit: Google Maps

A developer which added two flats to a Romford residential block without approval has been allowed to keep the extra homes.

In 2018, Hertfordshire-based developer Smith Homes Ltd was given planning permission to add 20 flats to the 115-flat Verve Apartments in Mercury Gardens.

However, a recent strategic planning committee meeting (October 6) heard that during construction, Smith Homes built an extra two flats without asking Havering Council.

The committee also heard Smith Homes had failed to comply with a condition in the original 2015 application to provide 60 parking spaces, a bicycle shelter and a refuse shed.

Cllr Joshua Chapman, one of the St Edwards ward councillors, told the committee: “I can’t believe that this application has been going on in various forms for this long.”

He asked for “cast iron” assurances that residents would be treated fairly, as he claimed Smith Homes has “backtracked” on promises of parking over the past seven years.

Over that time, Smith Homes has made repeated planning applications linked to the car park, including a recent bid to reduce the number of spaces to 27.

The planning report also alleges that last August, the developer asked leaseholders to sign a document that claimed to “prohibit” them from objecting to any future planning applications on the car park.

In its most recent application, Smith Homes raised its parking spaces offer to 86 and agreed to a condition to build a waste refuse shed and cycle storage, and remove gravel from the car park.

However, residents’ comments in the planning report allege the developer is charging an “extortionate” £1,000 a year for one space.

Cllr Reg Whitney said: “I think it’s absolutely disgusting what these residents have to put up with… They’ve left it unused for six years hoping to get a development on the site.”

Cllr Whitney added that he did not understand why an enforcement notice issued in March this year, ordering Smith Homes to provide parking and refuse storage, has still not been complied with.

In total, Smith Homes is required to pay the council £264,000 for affordable housing and £161,375 in Community Infrastructure Levy, plus £32,275 to the Greater London Authority.

The committee approved the application with five voting in favour and one against.