Listed Durham Arms pub could reopen, according to application

A disused Victorian pub could be turned into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) under newly submitted plans.

The first floor of the Durham Arms is classed for residential use and continued to be used for this after the ground floor pub closed in 2019, but subsequent applications to convert the pub into a supermarket or a restaurant have failed.

According to a change of use application for the first floor, a pre-application has been put to Havering Council for the pub to reopen.

The application says a five-room HMO on the first floor would allow the pub to house staff members.

The plans include an infill extension to create a single entrance at the rear side of the first floor.

The detached building, on the junction of a small roundabout on the corner of Brentwood Road and Albert Road, is on Havering’s local heritage list as it is considered to be a good example of Victorian tavern architecture.

A decision is expected by April 6 and the application can be viewed using P0188.22.