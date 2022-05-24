The South Street site where the development is due to be constructed, near the entrance to The Liberty - Credit: Google

Plans to demolish a two-storey building on Romford's South Street to make way for 13 flats and three commercial units have been given the green light.

Havering Council has approved an application to construct a new four-storey building with a mix of one-bed, two-bed and three-bed flats with commercial units on the ground floor.

The site is currently occupied by Santander Bank and an empty retail space.

Neighbours and the Romford Civic Society were among those raising concerns about the plans, including about the increased demand for parking and impact on the area.

It is unknown what the new retail units will be, but in its decision notice, the council said the location would be “unacceptable” for use as a creche, day nursery, day centre or industrial unit.

Affordable housing contributions are not included in the approved application, but a review towards the end of the project will look into if it is financially viable to include that provision after all.

No construction or demolition work can start until further documents have been submitted and approved by the council.

View the application online using the reference P0233.21.