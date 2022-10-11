The plans include the construction of a health centre, primary school and commercial space alongside the homes - Credit: Picture Plane

Concerns about the scale of proposed Romford developments in the absence of a masterplan were at the fore of discussions about a major Bridge Close scheme.

The pre-application for 1,070 homes on the outskirts of Romford, which had previously been reviewed by councillors in January, June and September 2019, went before Havering’s strategic planning committee for a fourth time on October 6.

In addition to the homes, the pre-application details demolishing all the existing buildings and structures on the site at the southern base of Waterloo Road, in order to build up to 7,012sqm of commercial floor space, a primary school and nursery, a health centre and other amenities and infrastructure.

The proposal was originally put forward as a joint venture by Havering Council and First Base.

However, First Base has dropped out since the 2019 reviews, saying the project was not commercially viable enough.

The site is bordered in red, located just north on the roundabout at the top of Rom Valley Way - Credit: Archant

An update on the proposed development was presented to councillors by representatives from the scheme’s planning consultant Savills, the masterplanner Fletcher Priest Architects, plus the architects behind its first phase, Allies and Morrison, and Maccreanor Lavington.

While various elements of the plan were praised, such as its intention to reinvigorate the River Rom, the proposal also raised serious concerns from committee members.

Cllr Jane Keane, Labour councillor for the St Albans ward where the proposed development site is located, said she was puzzled by how it fitted in with a wider ‘masterplan’ of the area.

Alongside the redevelopment of the Waterloo Estate, the proposed seedbed development and the approved ice rink application, the area is potentially due to undergo a huge regeneration in a “very piecemeal” way, Cllr Keane said.

“I really am struggling to see how the cumulative effect of developments in our ward is going to impact on our residents,” she said.

Cllr Jane Keane - Credit: Jane Keane

The failure to commit to 35 per cent affordable homes, the standard set by the mayor of London and Havering Local Plan, also raised consternation.

Cllr Keane said: “We’ve told people in Romford, ‘you’ll get development, but you’ll get affordable housing’. Not told people, but this is how these schemes are sold. And now what have we got? A viability assessment. And probably some housing, who knows?”

This sentiment was echoed by Cllr David Taylor, who described the affordable housing issue as “something of concern to all of us”.

He also warned against making external terraces in the plans too exclusive, saying it is an “opportunity” to ensure social tenants get the same access to facilities as leaseholders.

It is important, he said, “they don’t feel they are second-class residents in their home”.

Cllr David Taylor - Credit: David Taylor

Another point of contention was the fate of the Islamic Cultural Centre on the north-west corner of the site.

Cllr Judith Holt, Conservative councillor for St Albans ward, said: “I have worked closely with some of the trustees there, and they are very concerned about their future.”

Specifically, she added, they are worried around the building of two tower blocks next to the centre, and the perception of it as a community centre rather than strictly a place of worship.

Multiple councillors also questioned the implementation of a school street within the development, with Cllr Ray Best concerned it could “cause a bottleneck”.

To better understand the potential issues, he requested further details on the school's pupil intake and how morning and evening drop-offs would be managed.

Cllr Ray Best - Credit: Vickie Flores

No decision on the pre-application was made at the meeting, with the points raised to be reviewed before a potential full application is submitted.

Concerns regarding Romford's development future have previously been raised, including by the Romford Civic Society over the ice rink application approval earlier this year.

At the time, the society’s chair Andrew Curtin said: “It shows the folly of doing this without any sort of planning structure.

"The current administration is allowing a piecemeal approach.”