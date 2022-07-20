Rom Valley Retail Park and Seedbed Centre (outlined in red) could be home to 860 houses - Credit: Mitheridge

Councillors will review plans for an 860-home development in Romford on Thursday night, as guidance and comments are sought before a planning application is submitted.

The proposals invovle demolishing the Rom Valley Retail Park and Seedbed Centre opposite Queen’s Hospital and replacing them with a business space, a range of play and public open spaces and a primary school, as well as the homes.

Documents provided ahead of Thursday’s (July 21) strategic planning committee meeting contain details such as considerations around the housing mix of the potential application.

So far, consultations have been held with bodies including the mayor of London and Transport for London (TfL), in addition to community engagement, as covered previously by this paper.

Acknowledging much work still remains to be carried out before the proposed development can move from the pre-application stage, the document says “members’ guidance will be most helpful to be incorporated into the scheme as various elements are brought together”.

It lists specific points needing particular input, such as the scale and massing of the development, transport options and affordable housing provision, which is currently unconfirmed.

The site, as well as being in close proximity to Queen’s Hospital, is also near the location of a recently-approved 972-home development.

This was raised during community engagement when, on a website collecting feedback hosted by investment firm Mitheridge, it was noted that the height and density of the approved plans had been taken into consideration.

The committee will also discuss an application to demolish Abercombie House, the old Harold Hill library, and a former boxing club to make way for 74 rooms for short-term emergency accommodation and a medical centre.

Dubbed the Harold Hill Family Welcome Centre, Patrick Odling-Smee, director of housing, previously described the proposal as a "key step in our regeneration plans for the borough, as well as a milestone in our prevention of homelessness and rough sleeping strategy”.

The site of the proposed Harold Hill Welcome Centre - Credit: Google

Documents prepared ahead of the meeting recommend the committee grants the planning permission, subject to obligations including contributions to carbon offsetting, park improvement, employment and training.