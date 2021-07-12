Rainham 197-home regeneration in £1.5bn scheme 'progressing well’

Published: 3:03 PM July 12, 2021

From left to right: Director of regeneration programmes Neil Stubbings, Cllr Damian White and Cllr Michael Deon Burton stand on the stairs at the Rainham regeneration site. - Credit: Havering Council

A regeneration in Rainham is “progressing well”, according to councillors who visited the site.

The 197-home scheme is part of a joint venture between Havering Council and Wates Residential, the 12 Estates programme, which includes Waterloo Estate and Queen’s Street regeneration in Romford.

Planning to deliver 3,500 “high-quality” new homes in Havering over the next 12 to 15 years, the project is estimated to cost £1.5bn in total.

On July 8, council leader Damian White and Cllr Michael Deon Burton visited the Napier and New Plymouth house development and met with Wates Residential project director, Keith Ward.

The development has been built to five and six stories with brickwork, bathrooms, utility and windows installation beginning soon.

Within the 197-home build, there will be a mix of council-rented and "affordable housing" properties, according to the council.

Residents who previously moved off the site to allow the regeneration to start have been “guaranteed” the right to return to the new properties when they finish in winter 2022.

Cllr White said: “Despite the extra challenges caused by the pandemic, the development is progressing well and in line with our plans to create quality homes for local people.

“It was very exciting to see the development taking shape. I very much look forward to welcoming residents back to their new homes.”

An east London production crew, Mediorite, accompanied the councillors and will work with Havering Council to produce films and media content covering the regeneration schemes.

Young residents will have the chance to gain media industry experience through paid work opportunities with these projects.

Founder of Mediorite, Lucy Ferguson, said: "It's brilliant to be able to add in paid roles for local young people and offer Havering Council youth employment opportunities as part of this film project.”

As the first to be involved with the opportunity, Georgia Busser from Rainham said it was a good experience to be part of a crew on a shoot, something which was different to what she had done previously at college.

She said: “It has helped me to understand what I want to do and given me more confidence.”

Havering residents aged 16 to 25 can apply for an opportunity by sending their CVs to lucy@mediorite.co.uk.



