The application involves the proposed construction of a three-storey residential building behind The Bell in Rainham - Credit: Google

Land behind a disused Rainham pub may become home to new flats, depending on the success of a recent planning application.

The proposal, submitted by applicant Richard Gillanders, asks for permission to demolish a single-storey garage behind The Bell on The Broadway to make way for a three-storey residential building.

A total of nine homes - four one-bed and five two-bed flats - would be constructed, alongside facilities including nine parking spaces, capacity for 12 bikes, and a bins storage area.

The plans note no alterations would be carried out to the pub building as a result of the proposal.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the agent working on behalf of the applicant, Cubit Consulting, described the design as “sympathetic to the arts and crafts design of the public house”.

They added there are also plans to retain and refurbish the pub, and that “with the benefit of some retained parking and servicing together with its central village location, it is hoped that it can once again reopen and trade as a mixed food and well-led establishment”.

View the application using the reference P1318.22