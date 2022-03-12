News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Homes under the Planner: Proposed developments in Havering

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:34 AM March 12, 2022
An application to change the use of 15 Mawney Avenue from retail to residential has been given prior approval

An application to change the use of 15 Mawney Avenue, where Brajeff Flooring is located, from retail to residential has been given prior approval - Credit: Google

Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough? 

Here are some of the applications received or determined by the council over the last four weeks.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

What: Change of use of from retail to a dwelling.

Where: Brajeff Flooring, 15 Mawney Road, Romford RM7 7HL

When: Prior approval for change of use given on February 28

Reference: J0047.21

Further information: The proposal involves changing the use of the front part of the ground floor area. The double frontage “shop” to the front would be replaced with a one-bedroom, two-person flat.

Submitted

A planning application has been made to demolish an existing bungalow at 3 Petitts Lane and build two semi-detached homes

A planning application has been made to demolish an existing bungalow at 3 Petitts Lane and build two semi-detached homes - Credit: Google

Where: 3 Pettits Lane, Romford RM1 4HL

What: Demolish existing bungalow and build two five-bedroom semi-detached properties

When: The application was received on March 7, with a target decision date of May 2

Reference:  P0379.22

More information: The proposed new homes include habitable loft spaces with rear dormer, associated car parking and cycle storage.

Refused

An application to redevelop a site at 164 Mawney Road, which is at the junction with Eastern Avenue, was refused

An application to redevelop a site at 164 Mawney Road, which is at the junction with Eastern Avenue, was refused by the council - Credit: Google

What: Demolish existing buildings and redevelop site to provide ground floor commercial space and residential units within a part three, part four, and part five-storey building.

Where: 164 Mawney Road, Romford RM7 7BE

When: The application was decided on March 1

Reference: P1846.20

Further information: The proposal was rejected as it would have a  "materially harmful impact" on the amenity of neighbouring properties and result in significant loss of privacy to those buildings, among other reasons.

