Homes under the Planner: Proposed developments in Havering
- Credit: Google
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
Here are some of the applications received or determined by the council over the last four weeks.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: Change of use of from retail to a dwelling.
Where: Brajeff Flooring, 15 Mawney Road, Romford RM7 7HL
When: Prior approval for change of use given on February 28
Reference: J0047.21
Further information: The proposal involves changing the use of the front part of the ground floor area. The double frontage “shop” to the front would be replaced with a one-bedroom, two-person flat.
Most Read
- 1 Havering Council invites all staff to request voluntary redundancy
- 2 Landlord's bid to demolish and rebuild Romford garages to 'tidy up' area
- 3 Trust boss addresses image of principal 'physically intervening' with pupil
- 4 Woman reports rape in Romford
- 5 Plans for two new homes in place of Pettits Lane bungalow
- 6 Women continue to be targeted in string of mobile thefts at Romford club
- 7 Sisters re-united with family after 'hellish' journey out of Ukraine
- 8 'War on car drivers': What does Havering think of the possible ULEZ expansion?
- 9 Rush Green Post Office opens at new location
- 10 'Emotional and exciting’: New family DIY store opens in Romford
Submitted
Where: 3 Pettits Lane, Romford RM1 4HL
What: Demolish existing bungalow and build two five-bedroom semi-detached properties
When: The application was received on March 7, with a target decision date of May 2
Reference: P0379.22
More information: The proposed new homes include habitable loft spaces with rear dormer, associated car parking and cycle storage.
Refused
What: Demolish existing buildings and redevelop site to provide ground floor commercial space and residential units within a part three, part four, and part five-storey building.
Where: 164 Mawney Road, Romford RM7 7BE
When: The application was decided on March 1
Reference: P1846.20
Further information: The proposal was rejected as it would have a "materially harmful impact" on the amenity of neighbouring properties and result in significant loss of privacy to those buildings, among other reasons.