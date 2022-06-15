The site has been occupied by the community for some time, with work beginning on it in January 2018 - Credit: Google

A partly-retrospective application has asked to create five more Gypsy and Traveller pitches on an Upminster farm.

Situated on Tyas Stud Farm just off the M25, the site is already occupied by a Gypsy and Traveller community, with work having begun back in January 2018.

The change of use application proposes an additional five pitches, with one static and one touring caravan per spot, plus an alternative layout of an approved section and the retention of 13 buildings.

Space for the likes of parking, bin stores and a water fountain are also included in the plans.

If approved, all works are expected to be completed by April 2023.

This is not the first plan to be submitted regarding amendments to Gypsy and Traveller sites in Havering, with applications earlier in the year asking for permission to make their homes on unauthorised land permanent.

WS Planning and Architecture, the applicant in this instance, was approached for comment.

View the application using the reference P0727.22.