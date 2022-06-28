Application to build eight five-bed chalet bungalows in Havering-atte-Bower
- Credit: Google Maps
An application to build eight five-bed chalet bungalows in Havering-atte-Bower has been submitted.
Havering Council received the proposal from agent Mr Raj Mahal and applicant Steve McElrea on June 16, and consultations will now be carried out.
The application suggests building eight single-storey five-bed chalet bungalows with habitable roof space, associated parking and amenity space.
If approved, the bungalows would be detached and built on the land north of Pinewood Road.
There are no parking spaces at the site now, but a total of 16 new spots have been suggested.
The site is currently used for commercial purposes, and should plans be accepted, it would result in the loss of storage distribution space.
Documents included in the application also show new trees are proposed to be planted.
Most Read
- 1 Primark confirms 'incident' involving baby in Romford store
- 2 Plans submitted for 'new housing development' in Hornchurch
- 3 Roads reopen and residents return home after A127 Upminster crash into gas main
- 4 Man murdered two armed teenage boys who had been chasing him, court told
- 5 Fire which destroys Rainham flat 'caused by laptop'
- 6 Man suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after vehicle hits gas main on A127
- 7 Romford sexual abuse victim feels 'truly alone' after paedophile given suspended sentence
- 8 Application to build brain injury clinic and nine 'affordable' homes in Upminster
- 9 Free giveaway: Bereaved Hornchurch man to distribute new invention created while wife was terminally ill
- 10 Man in critical condition after 'deliberate' hit and run in Hornchurch
A decision should be reached by August 15.
View the application using reference P0976.22.