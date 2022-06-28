The application proposes building the eight bungalows on the land north of Pinewood Road, RM4 1PH - Credit: Google Maps

An application to build eight five-bed chalet bungalows in Havering-atte-Bower has been submitted.

Havering Council received the proposal from agent Mr Raj Mahal and applicant Steve McElrea on June 16, and consultations will now be carried out.

The application suggests building eight single-storey five-bed chalet bungalows with habitable roof space, associated parking and amenity space.

If approved, the bungalows would be detached and built on the land north of Pinewood Road.

There are no parking spaces at the site now, but a total of 16 new spots have been suggested.

The site is currently used for commercial purposes, and should plans be accepted, it would result in the loss of storage distribution space.

Documents included in the application also show new trees are proposed to be planted.

A decision should be reached by August 15.

View the application using reference P0976.22.