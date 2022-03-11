Plans for two new homes in place of Pettits Lane bungalow
- Credit: Google
Plans to replace a detached bungalow in Pettits Lane, Romford, with two semi-detached homes have been submitted.
Reaching three storeys in height, each new home will contain five bedrooms and a total of 174.8 square metres of living space.
The plans also include an increase in the number of car parking spaces available, up from its current one to four, as well as cycle storage.
Westway Capital, which submitted the application, expects work to begin in September 2022 and end by January 2023, if it is approved.
In its pre-application advice on the proposal, Havering Council raised concerns including the need for at least a one-metre gap between the new properties and neighbours, and emphasised that a construction dominating the streetscape would not be acceptable.
The documents state the scheme was revised in light of this.
A decision is expected from Havering Council by May 2.
Most Read
- 1 Havering Council invites all staff to request voluntary redundancy
- 2 'Emotional and exciting’: New family DIY store opens in Romford
- 3 'War on car drivers': What does Havering think of the possible ULEZ expansion?
- 4 Ex-Hornchurch man detained after stabbing woman
- 5 'Driven me nuts’: Disabled pensioner fighting fines issued after mobility vehicle died on pavement
- 6 Long-standing osteopath clinic in Romford to move and site used for new care home
- 7 Pubs of the past: An ode to the White Hart, Collier Row
- 8 Landlord's bid to demolish and rebuild Romford garages to 'tidy up' area
- 9 Daniel Laskos stabbing: Six youths to go on trial for murder
- 10 Family given cash to fit power shower after boiler 'breaks like clockwork'
View the application using P0379.22.