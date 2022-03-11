Two three-storey homes would replace this bungalow in Pettits Lane in plans recently submitted to Havering Council - Credit: Google

Plans to replace a detached bungalow in Pettits Lane, Romford, with two semi-detached homes have been submitted.

Reaching three storeys in height, each new home will contain five bedrooms and a total of 174.8 square metres of living space.

The plans also include an increase in the number of car parking spaces available, up from its current one to four, as well as cycle storage.

Westway Capital, which submitted the application, expects work to begin in September 2022 and end by January 2023, if it is approved.

In its pre-application advice on the proposal, Havering Council raised concerns including the need for at least a one-metre gap between the new properties and neighbours, and emphasised that a construction dominating the streetscape would not be acceptable.

The documents state the scheme was revised in light of this.

A decision is expected from Havering Council by May 2.

View the application using P0379.22.