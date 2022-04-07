The plans involve expanding the shop and dwelling on the left with a double storey side extension plus a part single, part double rear extension - Credit: Google

Plans have been submitted to turn a modest Romford shop and dwelling into an expansive workspace with a five-bedroom home on top.

The proposals intend to drastically extend the Mawney Road property, adding a double-storey side extension plus a part single, part double rear extension.

Currently comprised of a shop area, three rooms and a toilet, applicant Avinash Tiwari has asked Havering Council for permission to reimagine the ground floor and turn it into a space with an office, meeting room, three "cabins", two toilets, a pantry, a reception and workstations.

The first floor would also undergo major amendments. Under the plans, its two bedrooms, one bathroom and kitchen/dining area would be reworked into five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a living/dining area, and a kitchen.

While it is currently unclear what business will be situated in the ground floor, it is not intended to continue as a shop.

Avinash Tiwari is noted in the application documents with the companies Tewari Investments Limited and Scientific Designs, which also contributed to the plans.

Mr Tiwari was approached for comment.

View the plans using P0302.22.