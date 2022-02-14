Plans to convert 80-year-old Hornchurch snooker hall into apartments - but club wants to stay
- Credit: Google
Plans have been submitted to convert a snooker hall in Hornchurch into apartments.
Evren Omer, owner of Knights Snooker and Pool Club, told the Recorder it wants to remain in the building where it has been based, according to its website, since the 1930s.
The club is the current tenant of the first floor of 127-133 High Street, which applicant Parkhall Estates is seeking permission to turn into five apartments.
According to Parkhall’s application, the floor would be converted into four two-bedroom and one one-bedroom apartments to be sold at market rate.
The existing staircase would become a dedicated residential entrance for occupants of the new homes and the existing High Street frontage would be left relatively untouched, the design and access statement said.
According to Evren, the club has a lease until the end of 2022 and had hoped it could be extended.
Parkhall Estates could not be reached for comment.
View the plans using P0099.22