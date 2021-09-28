Plans submitted to build five new apartments beside Upminster station

Published: 12:34 PM September 28, 2021

Plans to build five new apartments beside Upminster station have been submitted to Havering Council.

The proposal - fronted by the freehold owner of 1A Howard Road - seeks to demolish the existing commercial unit to construct the new buildings.

A decision on the application is expected by November 19.

According to the design and access statement, the existing building is in a "poor condition with subsidence found in multiple places around the site".

Caused by the ground under a building sinking lower, its presence is a key argument put forward in favour of the redevelopment.

The applicant intends to build a three-storey building containing four two-bedroom flats alongside one with a single bedroom.

A gated courtyard and communal garden is also proposed.

The ground floor flats would each have their own garden, while those on the second and third floors would have a balcony and private terrace.

As Havering Council has only delivered on about 35 per cent of its housing target over the last three years, applications such as these will be approved unless "any adverse impacts of doing so would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits".

Comment on this application on the council's planning portal - Ref P1861.21.