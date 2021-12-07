Developer submits plan to build 28 houses on rural industrial park
- Credit: Google Maps
A 28-home community could be built to the east of Havering-atte-Bower.
According to proposals submitted to Havering Council on December 1, the Mylands Farm development would see an industrial business park off Broxhill Road replaced with 28 two-storey homes.
Applicant Maylands Broxhill Ltd submitted plans for eight terraced homes and two semi-detached homes, all labelled London affordable rent, as well as 18 detached homes with self-build and custom tenure.
This category covers a wide spectrum of housebuilding, from projects where individuals are involved in building or managing the construction of their home from beginning to end, to projects where individuals commission their home, making key design and layout decisions.
The houses would be brick with timber cladding and tiled roofs.
There would be 69 spaces for residential off-street parking across the 1.5-hectare site.
A decision on whether to approve the proposals is expected by March 2, 2022.
Most Read
- 1 Woman who 'glued neighbour's door shut' ordered to pay over £600
- 2 Hornchurch school puts latest outstanding rating down to 'perfect synergy'
- 3 Mayor of Havering admitted to hospital with Covid-19
- 4 'Devastated' friends need £36k to help mum with bowel cancer
- 5 Tributes to former Hornchurch, Dagenham, Wealdstone and Hendon forward Marvin Morgan
- 6 Plans to cut up to 600 Tube station jobs amid TfL 'funding crisis'
- 7 Service users overcharged total of £5m by council accounting 'screw up'
- 8 Murder investigation continues after man found dead after disturbance in Rainham
- 9 Pupils explore great outdoors at primary's 'forest school'
- 10 'Everybody wanted to be in his company': Tributes paid to popular Romford postman
View the plans using P2282.21.