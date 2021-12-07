Developer submits plan to build 28 houses on rural industrial park

The entrance to the site from Broxhill Road - Credit: Google Maps

A 28-home community could be built to the east of Havering-atte-Bower.

According to proposals submitted to Havering Council on December 1, the Mylands Farm development would see an industrial business park off Broxhill Road replaced with 28 two-storey homes.

Applicant Maylands Broxhill Ltd submitted plans for eight terraced homes and two semi-detached homes, all labelled London affordable rent, as well as 18 detached homes with self-build and custom tenure.

This category covers a wide spectrum of housebuilding, from projects where individuals are involved in building or managing the construction of their home from beginning to end, to projects where individuals commission their home, making key design and layout decisions.

The houses would be brick with timber cladding and tiled roofs.

There would be 69 spaces for residential off-street parking across the 1.5-hectare site.

A decision on whether to approve the proposals is expected by March 2, 2022.

View the plans using P2282.21.