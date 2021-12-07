Eight-storey housing and retail development proposed for centre of Romford

The proposed development site, viewed from Angel Way. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for a 68-home development in the centre of Romford have been put forward for consideration.

Applicant Majortown Ltd wants to demolish the existing buildings at 6-14 High Street and redevelop the site to provide 68 private residential units, a retail unit and a commercial unit.

The 2257sq metre site, currently home to a British Heart Foundation furniture and electrical store, sits between High Street and Angel Way, next to the Golden Lion Hotel.

The proposal would see two blocks erected - a north building, eight storeys at its highest, facing onto Angel Way; and a part-three, part-four, part-five-storey south building facing High Street.

The redeveloped site would have vehicle access to the road and spaces for six cars and 135 cycles.

Developers want to begin construction, estimated to cost millions of pounds, in January 2023 with the aim to complete it by June 2024.

A decision on whether to approve the project is expected to be made by Havering Council by December 14, 2022.

View the plans using P2190.21