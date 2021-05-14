Deadline looming to comment on Market Place development plans

Published: 6:34 PM May 14, 2021

Plans have been submitted to redevelop 1-3 Market Place in Romford, currently home to Lloyds Bank. - Credit: Google Maps

The deadline is approaching to comment on plans to redevelop a prominent Romford building.

Havering Council has received an application to redevelop 1 to 3 Market Place - currently occupied by Lloyds Bank - into retail and residential units.

Residents have until May 22 to send in their comments, with the council expected to decide by June 18.

Put forward by applicant Andrew Cohen of Amsprop London Limited, the plans would see the bank lost and the ground floor changed into three retail units.

The first and second floors would be converted into two sets of four flats, each with one bedroom.

A third floor would be created for an additional one-bedroom flat, bringing the offering to nine residential units.

The building - constructed in the 1930s - lies within the Romford Conservation Area.

According to the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas Act) 1990, such areas are those of "special architectural or historic interest, the character or appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance".

Referencing the proposed change to the ground floor, the applicant's Design and Access Statement states: "The central locality of the building makes it ideal for a retail use."

With respect to plans to convert the first and second floors to flats, the statement continues: "We believe that the architecture of the existing building lends itself very well to residential use, with well proportioned windows allowing large amounts of light into the spaces."

It further outlines that the ninth flat - intended for the newly-created third floor - will be "set back from the building's façade to provide subservience and minimise its visual impact".

It says this flat will not be viewable from street level.

While the proposal does not include off-street parking, bicycle storage facilities are included in the plans.

The application states the external appearance of the building would remain the same, save for the addition of the retail shop entrance and removal of existing ATM machines.

If granted, work on this development is projected to begin in January next year and finish in June 2023.

To comment before May 22, visit development.havering.gov.uk/OcellaWeb/planningSearch and search for application P0789.21.