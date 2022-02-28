Bid to demolish property and build three new homes in Harold Hill

Plans have been submitted to demolish a property on Wrexham Road to build three new homes. - Credit: Google

Plans for three new homes on a road in Harold Hill have been submitted.

Applicant RS Project Developments wants to demolish an existing four-bedroom detached property on the corner of Tees Drive and Wrexham Road to make way for the new build.

The development would have three terraced houses with three bedrooms, two maisonettes – one three-bedroom, one two-bedroom – and an external staircase.

The buildings would be no more than two storeys and made of red brick with tile roofs.

The application is a resubmission, after RS Project Developments was advised by a case officer to change the quantity and location of car parking spaces.

Ten planned spaces have been revised down to five, three more than the existing two, with bays taken from the area close to an existing bus stop and adjacent to two oak trees.

The plans also include ten spaces for cycles.

A decision is expected by April 15.

View the plans using P0238.22