Plans submitted for 35 homes on site of Upminster pitch and putt

Plans for 35 detached homes to be built on an Upminster pitch and putt course have been put forward.

Outline permission was given in September 2020 to demolish the Upminster Pitch and Putt in Hall Lane and construct up to 37 homes, despite 880 objections.

Abbey Development has now submitted a planning permission application to Havering Council setting out plans for four three-bedroom houses, eleven four-bedroom houses and 20 five-bedroom houses.

The development would include a range of designs, intended to be appropriate to the local area and largely using red brick and light-coloured renders and variously featuring gabled, fully-hipped and half-hipped roofs.

Mock Tudor boarding would be incorporated into some of the larger designs, according to the application.

Seventy car parking spaces are proposed for the development, with seven fast-charging points and 70 cycle parking spaces.

If approved, works would take place from June 2022 to June 2024.

For more information on the development, use planning reference P0248.19.