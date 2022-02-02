News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Plans submitted for 35 homes on site of Upminster pitch and putt

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:00 PM February 2, 2022
Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 35 detached homes to be built on an Upminster pitch and putt course have been put forward. 

Outline permission was given in September 2020 to demolish the Upminster Pitch and Putt in Hall Lane and construct up to 37 homes, despite 880 objections. 

Abbey Development has now submitted a planning permission application to Havering Council setting out plans for four three-bedroom houses, eleven four-bedroom houses and 20 five-bedroom houses. 

The development would include a range of designs, intended to be appropriate to the local area and largely using red brick and light-coloured renders and variously featuring gabled, fully-hipped and half-hipped roofs. 

Mock Tudor boarding would be incorporated into some of the larger designs, according to the application. 

Seventy car parking spaces are proposed for the development, with seven fast-charging points and 70 cycle parking spaces. 

If approved, works would take place from June 2022 to June 2024. 

For more information on the development, use planning reference P0248.19. 

Planning
Havering Council
Upminster News
Havering News

Don't Miss

Isla Caton died aged seven on January 25, 2022.

Obituary

Mother's tribute to Isla, whose 'love will last a lifetime'

Daniel Gayne

person
The existing disused garages in Mawney Close

Planning

Plans to build homes for young people and disabled adults on garages sites

Daniel Gayne

person
Sophia Yuferev, who was found dead in Hornchurch

Investigations | Exclusive

Mother's agony after daughter laid dead in Hornchurch flat for six weeks

Charles Thomson

person
This loaded AK47 rifle was seized in a drugs bust in Rainham, Havering

London Live News

Loaded AK47 rifle, pistol, revolver and crossbows seized in drugs bust 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon