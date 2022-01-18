News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Plan for homes next to listed Hornchurch water tower rumoured to cover monks’ escape tunnel

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:41 PM January 18, 2022
Sylvyan Avenue in Hornchurch; water tower visible centre-left.

Sylvan Avenue in Hornchurch, with the water tower visible centre-left. - Credit: Google

Plans have been submitted for two homes next to a Grade-II listed water tower, rumoured to have been used to cover an escape tunnel for fleeing monks. 

Applicant John Pittaway has requested planning permission to demolish an existing five-bedroom detached home at 3 Sylvan Avenue, Hornchurch, in order to replace it with two six-bedroom detached properties. 

The demolition would not affect the listed water tower, about which there are number of local fables. 

An extract from The Making of Emerson Park, quoted in the developer’s design and access statement, repeats a tale that the tower covers a tunnel leading to St Andrews Church or Gallows Corner, used as an escape route for monks. 

Other claims include it was a gamekeepers’ lookout or a platform from which Elizabethan ladies would watch hunts. 

If the application is approved, each of the two brick and stone homes will feature a large gabled entrance with views onto the heritage feature. 

A decision on the application is expected by March 9. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Romford accountant pleads guilty to 'calculated' £160k tax fraud
  2. 2 Man dumps knife amid Hornchurch police chase
  3. 3 Plans submitted for 35,000sqm of commercial floorspace in first phase of Rainham industrial estate redevelopment
  1. 4 Car park murder: Witness describes moment John Avers was run over
  2. 5 Havering drivers pay more than £12m in traffic fines in less than a decade
  3. 6 ‘It is not tolerated’: CCTV images released after West Ham game disorder
  4. 7 ‘Every second there was less tree’: Historical oak trees along railway cut back
  5. 8 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or rejected in Havering
  6. 9 'So proud': Romford pupils achieve top grades in LAMDA exams
  7. 10 Confirmed: Rush Green Post Office set to move

View the plans using planning reference L0001.22.

Planning
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clever Tots

Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A young girl was reportedly hit by a car in Esher Avenue, Romford this afternoon

London Live News | Updated

Air ambulance lands in Romford after young girl hit by car

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A woman died in a house fire in Myrtle Road, Harold Hill this morning

London Live News

Woman's body found in Harold Hill house fire

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Montessori Minds Day Nursery

'Leaders are exceptionally dedicated': Romford nursery rated 'outstanding'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon