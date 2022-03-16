Plans to demolish 'ramshackle buildings' and build 23 flats refused

A multi-million-pound project to demolish “ramshackle buildings” and build 23 flats in Romford has been turned down.

The application, submitted in December 2020 by Savills on behalf of Mawny (Holdings) Ltd, proposed knocking down buildings at 164 Mawney Road.

According to the planning submission to Havering Council, the brownfield site currently consists of “ramshackle buildings” which are single-story garages used as a car wash, test centre, car sales and a tattoo studio.

Plans proposed creating ground-floor commercial space and 23 residential flats - 10 one-beds, nine two-beds and four three-beds, with associated parking and private and communal space.

Amenities such as cycle storage, refuse space and public area improvements were also suggested, with works estimated to cost at least £2million.

A Havering Council report said the plans were refused because the building would be "out of scale" and lead to a “significant loss of privacy” for neighbouring buildings.

Deliveries and waste collection were also deemed likely to interfere with the “safe and free flow of traffic”.

It also said the applicant did not provide an energy statement and a contribution to carbon reduction.

Savills was contacted but did not respond.

View the plans using reference P1846.20.