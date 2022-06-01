The Vauxhall car dealership on London road may be demolished to make way for new homes, if a recent planning application is approved - Credit: Google

Plans have been submitted to demolish a Romford car dealership and replace it with a 72-home development – with no affordable housing provision yet determined.

Not far from Romford town centre, if the plans are approved, the Vauxhall dealership site on London Road would be used for three different tower blocks, with one four storeys and the others five storeys.

According to the application submitted by London Square Developments, these will feature a total of 25 one-bedroom flats, 39 two-bedroom flats, and eight three-bedroom flats, with 30 car parking spaces proposed.

This is in addition to 134 cycle spaces to be provided - 132 for residents and two visitor slots.

There will be an element of affordable housing, the plans promise, but this has yet to be determined.

Communal amenities would include a children’s play space and a public lawn area, which would be built at the far end of the site, away from London Road.

If approval is granted, work is expected to begin in July 2023 and end in July 2025.

London Square Developments was approached for comment.

View the application using the reference P0705.22.