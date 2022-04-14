The current site of the King Harold pub in Harold Wood - Credit: Andrew Brookes

The Harold Wood pub where schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell was electrocuted might be demolished and replaced with a new café and homes.

In September 2018, Harvey died after grabbing a metal railing while sitting on a defective garden light at the King Harold pub in Station Road.

David Bearman and Colin Naylor, the former landlord and electrician, were both sentenced to jail in April 2021 due to the incident.

Since then, Harvey’s mum Danielle Jones has campaigned for stricter pub safety laws.

Now an application, submitted by Dyer Developments, asks for permission to knock the building down and construct a total of 25 homes and a café or pub on the site.

A 3D mock-up of what the development as it may look like - Credit: EK Architects

Reaching a height of four-storey plus a penthouse, the application to Havering Council says the plans include affordable housing, although notes there has only been preliminary discussions so far regarding their delivery.

Ben Dyer, of Dyer Developments, said: “This development will provide a positive legacy at this site contributing positively to the street scene, with a modern, highly sustainable design.

“We are really looking forward to working with the council to deliver this project."

View the application using P0282.22.